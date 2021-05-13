Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

