Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NDLS stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

