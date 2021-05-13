Zacks Investment Research Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

