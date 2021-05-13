Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CLW stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

