Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to “Buy”

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.