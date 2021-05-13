Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to “Hold”

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after buying an additional 110,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

