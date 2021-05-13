Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $442,540.52 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZBRA opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.85 and a 200 day moving average of $424.54.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.