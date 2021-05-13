Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Inamarie Johnson Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $208,112.52.

On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34.

Zendesk stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

