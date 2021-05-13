ZeroSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

