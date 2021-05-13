Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP David E. Blackford Sells 551 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 6,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

