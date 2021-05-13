Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 3,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

