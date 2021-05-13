Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $534,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,353,000 after buying an additional 70,108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $289.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.83 and a 200-day moving average of $378.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,306 shares of company stock valued at $151,122,823. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

