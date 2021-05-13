zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

ETR ZO1 opened at €221.60 ($260.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 87.20. zooplus has a 1 year low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 1 year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is €251.48 and its 200 day moving average is €195.33.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

