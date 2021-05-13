Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Releases Earnings Results

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Shares of ZVO stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,979. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

