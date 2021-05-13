ZPER (ZPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.31 million and $3,432.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00117898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00838186 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

