Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -184.36 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock worth $13,168,853. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

