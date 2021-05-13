Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

