Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.57 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

