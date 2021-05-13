Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

