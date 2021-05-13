Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

