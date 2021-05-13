Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 37,026 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 236.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $223.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,021 shares of company stock worth $22,654,712. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

