Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 328.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.