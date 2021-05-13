Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.21

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

