-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

KOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

