$0.02 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 925,000 shares of company stock worth $4,028,000 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.