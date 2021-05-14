$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 11,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,996. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

