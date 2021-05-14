-$0.07 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

PSTG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $18.02. 422,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

