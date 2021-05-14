$0.17 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 163,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 460.58 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

