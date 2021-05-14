$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,662. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

