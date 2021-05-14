$0.18 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 735,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 936,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.