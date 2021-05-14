$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ICICI Bank by 593.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 963.0% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 329,397 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 135.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

