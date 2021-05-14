-$0.20 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

