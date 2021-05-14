-$0.21 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.08). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of HT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $411,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

