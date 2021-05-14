-$0.26 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 6,145,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

