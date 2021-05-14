$0.28 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.77. Hess reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 27,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,653. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.