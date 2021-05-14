$0.29 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 75,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

