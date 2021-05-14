$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 565,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,954. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

