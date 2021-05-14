$0.65 EPS Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 306.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

