$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. CDK Global also posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

