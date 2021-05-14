$0.70 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 7,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,755. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

