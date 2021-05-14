$0.73 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CMC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

