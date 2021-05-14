$0.78 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.48 on Friday, reaching $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,671. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average of $275.90.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

