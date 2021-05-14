$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

VEC opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

