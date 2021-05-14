$0.90 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.92. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.