0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0055

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $32,244.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

