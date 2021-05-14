$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock traded up $8.82 on Tuesday, hitting $382.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.62. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.