$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $145.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

