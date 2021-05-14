$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NYSE HRC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

