$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. 200,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,914.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.