$1.56 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.20. 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.