$1.56 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.20. 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

